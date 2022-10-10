Two arrested after man, 79, dies in three-car crash

The A458 between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion. Photo: Google.

The 79-year-old who died was in a three-car crash on the A458 between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion.

The tragedy happened at about 4.10pm on Friday.

On Monday, Dyfed Powys Police issued a statement saying two drivers were arrested following the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision involved a Grey Mazda 6, a Black BMW X5 and a Blue Peugeot 208.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly the occupant of the blue Peugeot, a 79-year-old male, passed away at scene. Next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers."

The road was closed and was reopened at 6.30am on Saturday.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference: DP-20221007-275.