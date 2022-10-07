Community Angels stand down after giving vital help to town in the pandemic

Pictured (Back row left to right): Graeme Harkness, Hope House Childrens Hospice; Liz Gannon, Inspire Welshpool; Val Edwards, Welshpool Community Transport; Rob Field, Welshpool Foodbank and Gerald Clapham, Welshpool Visually Impaired Club.Front: Sandra Watson, Welshpool Darby & Joan Club; Anne Wilson, Welshpool Town Council; Cllr Graham Breeze, Powys County Council and Gwyneth Evans, Welshpool Parkinsons Branch.

The Welshpool Community Angels say their work is done but they are stepping down in style.

Organisations which provide support for the people of Welshpool recently received donations from the group.

The Angels group was formed to provide badly needed help for residents at the height of the pandemic.

When it was set up in 2020, the Community Angels had nearly 100 volunteers offering to deliver food and prescriptions, foodbank supplies and meals on wheels to Welshpool residents.

It received cash donations from businesses, local organisations and individuals.

Money that was donated has now been given to good causes in the town.

The Community Angels Group handed over £1,500 at an event at Welshpool Town Hall, with £300 going to the Welshpool Foodbank and £200 each to Hope House Children's Hospice to support Welshpool families, Welshpool Darby & Joan Club, Welshpool Community Transport Group, Welshpool Visually Impaired Club, Welshpool Branch of Parkinsons UK and Inspire Welshpool.

Powys county councillor Graham Breeze, who helped launch the Angels group, said there was no longer a demand for help from the public for the service, which had been running with Welshpool Town Council staff support.

“There has been no real call for help for some time now as people return to their normal lives so it is time to disband the group,” he said.

“The response from volunteers has been amazing as has the support from local businesses, organisations and individuals, who generously donated money and goods, and I cannot thank them enough.

“There has also been invaluable support from the staff at Welshpool Town Council, fielding telephone calls and enquiries as well as making food and prescription deliveries.