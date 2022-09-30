Date announced for family centre is set to open in Welshpool

Welshpool Integrated Family Centre

Work to refurbish the Oldford infant school site in Welshpool to create an Integrated Family Centre has now been now completed.

And the Welshpool Integrated Family Centre will now be opened on October 10, providing activities such as parent and toddler groups, baby massage, Incredible Years Parenting Training programmes, health advice, family support and counselling.

The refurbishment was paid for with the help of Welsh Government Flying Start Capital funding.

Powys County Council’s Cabinet member for Future Generations, Cllr Susan McNicholas, said: "The new centre will help children, young people and their families access support from a wide range of early help and intervention services all on the same site.

"These services will work together to meet the family’s needs.

“In the heart of the community the site is an opportunity to have services in one place. It will provide childcare as well as office and community spaces.”

The Flying Start team who include Health Visitors and Speech and Language professionals will move from the Maesydre Offices in Welshpool to the site.