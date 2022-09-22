Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Royal postbox toppers praised by townsfolk

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

A beautiful royal postbox topper has been turning heads in Welshpool.

Kayleigh Pugh's photo of the topper
Kayleigh Pugh's photo of the topper

A postbox close to the Town Hall in Broad Street, has been adorned with a stunning crocheted topper.

It features a gold crown sitting on a purple cushion, complete with shiny gold sequins. Crocheted flowers including lilies have also been added.

No-one has come forward as the creator of the topper but dozens of people have taken to social media to compliment them.

Kayleigh Pugh posted a photo on facebook saying she loved the new postbox topper.

"It is beautifully done and a lovely tribute," she said.

Other agreed saying a great deal of work had gone into the creation.

Postbox toppers have become a popular craze across the UK with recent themes including the Olympics, summer and of course The Jubilee.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Royal
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News