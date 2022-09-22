Royal postbox toppers praised by townsfolk

Kayleigh Pugh's photo of the topper

A postbox close to the Town Hall in Broad Street, has been adorned with a stunning crocheted topper.

It features a gold crown sitting on a purple cushion, complete with shiny gold sequins. Crocheted flowers including lilies have also been added.

No-one has come forward as the creator of the topper but dozens of people have taken to social media to compliment them.

Kayleigh Pugh posted a photo on facebook saying she loved the new postbox topper.

"It is beautifully done and a lovely tribute," she said.

Other agreed saying a great deal of work had gone into the creation.