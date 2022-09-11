Serious crash closes main road between Shrewsbury and Welshpool

Emergency services went to the scene of the collision on the A458 between Middleton and the A483 on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic Wales tweeted at 3pm that the road was closed in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area.

National Highways has also said traffic is being diverted via local roads, while also reporting that West Mercia Police and other emergency services are at the scene.