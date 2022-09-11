Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Serious crash closes main road between Shrewsbury and Welshpool

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

A serious crash has closed the road between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Emergency services went to the scene of the collision on the A458 between Middleton and the A483 on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic Wales tweeted at 3pm that the road was closed in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area.

National Highways has also said traffic is being diverted via local roads, while also reporting that West Mercia Police and other emergency services are at the scene.

It is not known how many casualties there are or how seriously injuries they are.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News