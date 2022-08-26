Camp site plans turned down by planners

Erw Las Forden where plans for a campsite were rejected by Powys planners - from Google Streetview.

In December 2021 a planning application was submitted to Powys County Council to create 15 touring caravan pitches, four pitches for tents, and to improve road access to a site at Erw Las, Forden.

The site would be between houses near the junction of the A490 and B4388 roads.

Each pitch would have its own parking space and provision for an extra six vehicles would also be made at the site.

There had been opposition to the proposal with documents showing that 19 letters had been received with objections to the plan including – inadequate access, loss of privacy, noise nuisance, increase in traffic and pollution as well as being hazardous for pedestrians.

Some comments had been supportive and that it would: “bring visitors to the area.”

Former Powys County Councillor for Forden, Linda Corfield who stood down at the May local election had indicated back in March that as the application would “generate local interest,” she wanted to call it in to be decided by councillors on the planning committee.

Forden with Leighton and Trelystan Community Council had discussed the application and clerk, Lee Davies said: “A decision could not be made on the application.”

“The development was well laid out and appropriate for the site, however there were also concerns raised with the impact this proposal would have on the neighbours, the capacity of the existing wastewater system and the safety of the site entrance.”

Agent Richard Lewis of Hughes Architects explained the proposal in a planning statement.

He said: “The site comprises existing agricultural fields surrounding dwellings which are in the ownership of the applicant, namely The Meadows and Erw Las.

“The field lies in a gap between the dwellings which face onto the road, forming a ribbon of development on both sides of the road.”

“The retention of the existing trees and hedgerows is seen important to provide screening of the development from nearby residential properties.

“It is the intention to connect foul water outfall from the site to the existing foul water receptacle that serves The Meadows.”

He added that entrance to the site would be “improved” with the existing hedgerow “realigned” to help drivers’ visibility of the road.

In his report, planning officer Richard Edwards said that planning permission would be refused and explained his reasons for the decision.

Mr Edwards said: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the development would be served by an adequate means of foul drainage.

“Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the development would not be an adverse impact on the amenity of surrounding properties by way of artificial light.”