Covid support group disbanding and offering funds to community organisations

Councillor Graham Breeze is urging groups to apply for the funding

Organisations which help people in the Welshpool area are being invited to put in bids for money from the Welshpool Community Angels.

The Angels group was formed to provide help for residents at the height of the Covid pandemic and is now disbanding.

The Community Angels had nearly 100 volunteers delivering food and prescriptions to Welshpool residents – even turning out on Christmas Day to deliver lunches to isolating people.

The volunteers also helped with foodbank deliveries and thanks to donations from residents and local businesses the group was able to provide financial help for the Welshpool Foodbank and the Welshpool Town Council-run meals on wheels service during the lockdown period.

Powys County Councillor Graham Breeze, who helped launch the Angels Group, said there was no longer a demand for help from the public for the service, which has been running with Welshpool Town Council staff support.

“There has been no real call for help for some time now as people return to their normal lives so it is time to disband the group,” he said.

“The response from volunteers has been amazing as has the support from local businesses, who generously donated money and goods and I cannot thank them enough.

“There has also been invaluable support from the staff at Welshpool Town Council, fielding telephone calls and enquiries as well as making food and prescription deliveries.

“There is no doubt that many residents of Welshpool would have been in very difficult situations if it had not been for the support of so many people at the height of the Covid pandemic.

“The generosity of individuals and business owners has been amazing and we still have some funds available. So we are inviting local organisations and individuals supplying support to the town’s residents to apply for financial assistance."

Anyone interested in applying for financial assistance can e-mail Welshpoolangels@gmail.com together with a description of their organisation and the reasons why the funding is needed.