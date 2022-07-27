Library and museum could move for new canal wharf centre

Welshpool''s Y Lanfa/The Wharf building. Picture: Google Streetview

The prospect of future discussions around the possible development of Y Lanfa/Wharf in Welshpool were suggested at a meeting of Powys County Council’s cabinet when members looked at the governance arrangements for the £15.5 million Montgomery Canal restoration project.

Part of the proposal includes developing Welshpool canal wharf.

Cabinet member for a safer Powys Cllr Richard Church who represents the Welshpool Castle ward, said: “This will be welcomed in Welshpool and along the length of the canal, my particular interest is the Y Lanfa (The Wharf) building which lies within my ward in the heart of Welshpool.

“That is a focal point and probably the most important building for the whole canal owned by this authority.

“So, we now have a building that combines a library and museum which struggles to have the space to do both.

“This project to invest in the building will be welcomed and will greatly improve it, but I hope as the canal project comes to fruition that we recognise that this key building is put to a use that is relevant to the canal and its historic purpose.

“I hope and seek reassurance that we are able to find a better and more suitable location for the library and the museum at a time in the future.”

In October last year, the council and Canal Restoration Trust were told that they would receive £13.937 million from the UK Levelling Up Fund towards the scheme.

The hope is that the project would open up navigation of the canal all the way to Newtown and “unlock and unfulfilled resource” in Powys, becoming a tourist attraction for boaters, walkers, and cyclists.

Cabinet member for a prosperous Powys, Cllr David Selby said: “The main element of why this is at cabinet today is to ensure the next steps, which are all the governance arrangements in place.

“The economic unlocking will be a challenge for us and part of it is the balance between pure economic development and tourism and to ensure that the environment benefits from developments.”

Responsibility for libraries also falls under Cllr Selby’s portfolio and he replied that “discussion around the building” would take place in the future.

Just before the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Welshpool library was closed and moved into Powysland Museum, which was rebranded as Y Lanfa/The Wharf.

The move was part of a council re-jig in Welshpool which saw staff offices at Neuadd Maldwyn close so it could be converted into an extra care facility.

The library on Brook Street was then converted into an office for staff.

A “Save Welshpool Library” campaign was set up and 4,000 people signed a petition, and over 300 plus residents marched through the town’s streets in protest against the decision.

Cabinet voted unanimously to approve the report recommendations,

The first is that a service level agreement is agreed with the Canal and River Trust to deliver the project, and delegate the head of legal and democratic services to sign it on behalf of the council.