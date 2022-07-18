Huge numbers of visitors expected when Antiques Roadshow rocks up in Powys

Powis Castle, Powys, Wales

The crew is due to set up at Powys Castle & Gardens but for the first time in the popular show's history it is a ticket-only event.

On the day of filming, specialists are on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors who are invited to bring along their family heirlooms, household treasures and car boot bargains for inspection.

The National Trust property in Welshpool says the marquees are up, the production team is getting ready and they are waiting for people to dig their family heirlooms out of the attic to show the experts.

Filming is due to take place in the formal garden area and those who wish to visit the castle will still have to pay normal admission prices.

A spokesman said: "You'll be able to fill up your water bottle throughout the day, but we advise bringing a hat, umbrella and suncream too. Shade will be limited."

Dogs are not permitted and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under eight do not need a ticket.

The organisers say that due to the popularity of Antiques Roadshow, you may be required to queue for entry and to see the expert team. They are asking for patience.

A spokesman added: "We’ll remain open as normal on the day of filming but we’re expecting huge numbers of visitors and we will be very busy. Please bear that in mind when planning your visit.