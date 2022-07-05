Mid Wales company to expand with new site and new jobs

Vaughan Gething

Welshpool-based Boys & Boden Limited, a regional builder’s merchant which has traded since 1895, will use a £232,000 Property Development Grant from the Welsh Government to expand the staircase manufacturing division of the business, Pear Stairs, at the old Laura Ashley site in Newtown.

The move will address a space shortage for Pear Stairs, which makes and delivers staircases across the UK. It will also see the dilapidated Newtown site receive a complete infrastructure overhaul.

The workforce at Pear Stairs will increase by just under 40 per cent with 25 new staff being recruited. Boys & Boden Limited will continue to be based in Welshpool.

Managing Director, Dean Hammond said:

“The size of the opportunity that can be realised by moving to the new site in Newtown will enable us to not only safeguard the 62 existing jobs of our skilled wood workers, CAD designers, estimators and administrative staff, but also increase the workforce by 40 per cent through the creation of 25 new jobs. We fully expect this will allow Pear Stairs the opportunity to reclaim the position as top staircase supplier in the UK.

“We have outgrown our current site in Mill Lane, Welshpool, through continued year-on-year growth, and our new factory has been designed to absorb our current and future expansion plans. It will provide an exceptional working environment for our staff, that will enable them to deliver our quality products in a more efficient and effective way.

“These are very exciting times, and we are proud to be a long established major employer in the area and care about how we support the communities across Mid-Wales.”

Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “I am delighted the Welsh Government has have been able to support Boys & Boden Limited with the rare opportunity to purchase a new site of this size, which will allow them to continue manufacturing in Wales. It will also create valuable new jobs in Newtown and the surrounding area and facilitate the growth of the businesses at what is a crucial time for the company.

“Boys & Boden Limited has an extremely long and rich history, and I warmly welcome their commitment to Powys and to Wales. The company is an important employer in mid Wales, and this announcement will provide a boost to the local economy.

“Backing our businesses to expand and grow their workforces is essential to our ambitions for a more prosperous Welsh economy post-pandemic.