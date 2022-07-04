Author brings her new book to Welshpool

Jan Brown

The event will take place at Y Lanfa /Powysland Museum and Welshpool Library, on Saturday between 10am until 12pm and will be free to join.

‘People Like Us’ is set in Montgomeryshire in the years 1800-1940 and is based on the life of Jan Brown’s great-grandmother Margaret, who worked at Gregynog Hall as a cook and later, housekeeper.

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting Jan in Welshpool to promote her new book. It’s fantastic to see our library service hosting events such as this and we are really proud to be involved, especially when we have an author with a local connection to the county. We really hope as many of our residents can join us as possible.”