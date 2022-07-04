Notification Settings

Author brings her new book to Welshpool

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

Author, Jan Brown, will be joining Powys County Council’s Library Service to promote and sign her new book, ‘People Like Us’

Jan Brown
Jan Brown

The event will take place at Y Lanfa /Powysland Museum and Welshpool Library, on Saturday between 10am until 12pm and will be free to join.

‘People Like Us’ is set in Montgomeryshire in the years 1800-1940 and is based on the life of Jan Brown’s great-grandmother Margaret, who worked at Gregynog Hall as a cook and later, housekeeper.

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting Jan in Welshpool to promote her new book. It’s fantastic to see our library service hosting events such as this and we are really proud to be involved, especially when we have an author with a local connection to the county. We really hope as many of our residents can join us as possible.”

Items from the museum relating to Gregynog Hall will be on display during the event, as well as a costume from the 1890’s. Copies of ‘People Like Us’ will be available to purchase on the day, cash only.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

