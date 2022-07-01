Welshpool development plan's next step could cost £10,000

Welshpool

Councillors said that the aim to to become a “Welcoming Welshpool” for residents, businesses and visitors.

The project -which could cost more than £10,000, who lead to a final document that would provide evidence and prioritisation for future funding applications such as Shared Prosperity Fund.

Town Clerk, Anne Wilson, said the work would develop a consultation process inclusive for community groups, businesses, residents and schools and would liaise with wider stakeholders.

An ability to offer the work throughout in English and Welsh is desirable