Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Welshpool development plan's next step could cost £10,000

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

Welshpool Town Council is on the search for a consultancy expert to produce a Welshpool Development Plan by the end of October.

Welshpool
Welshpool

Councillors said that the aim to to become a “Welcoming Welshpool” for residents, businesses and visitors.

The project -which could cost more than £10,000, who lead to a final document that would provide evidence and prioritisation for future funding applications such as Shared Prosperity Fund.

Town Clerk, Anne Wilson, said the work would develop a consultation process inclusive for community groups, businesses, residents and schools and would liaise with wider stakeholders.

An ability to offer the work throughout in English and Welsh is desirable

Applications should be submitted by email only to anne@welshpooltowncouncil.gov.uk by noon on July 29.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News