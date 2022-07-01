Welshpool development plan's next step could cost £10,000

Councillors said that the aim to to become a “Welcoming Welshpool” for residents, businesses and visitors.
The project -which could cost more than £10,000, who lead to a final document that would provide evidence and prioritisation for future funding applications such as Shared Prosperity Fund.
Town Clerk, Anne Wilson, said the work would develop a consultation process inclusive for community groups, businesses, residents and schools and would liaise with wider stakeholders.
An ability to offer the work throughout in English and Welsh is desirable
Applications should be submitted by email only to anne@welshpooltowncouncil.gov.uk by noon on July 29.