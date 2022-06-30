Welshpool parents hail medics who saved baby daughter's life

Baby Eleri Godsell punches the air to launch the fundraising with (from left) Melissa and Phil Turnbull, Katy and Neil Godsell and Ffion Evans. Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

Welshpool couple Neil and Katy Godsell’s dream came true on October 16 last year when their daughter, Eleri Faith, was born. But within 24 hours, tiny Eleri was being rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH), where she had surgery on a bowel complication three days later.

Eleri was diagnosed with Hirschsprung disease, a very rare condition which stops part of her bowel functioning properly. She spent three weeks in hospital and now has a temporary stoma until her bowel is reconnected in the future.

“We can honestly say that it was the scariest time in our lives and we are so grateful to the teams of experts at BCH that continue to treat, care for and support Eleri and ourselves,” said proud mum Katy.

“We have launched the fundraising appeal because we want to thank the hospital and ensure that they can continue to provide the very best care to many children and families now and in the future.

“Both the nursing teams and her surgical team at BCH were fantastic and we couldn’t speak highly enough of the care and support she received. Nurses, doctors and consultants at the BCH always seem to go the extra mile for us as a family.

“Eleri is still under the expert care of BCH where we attend regular appointments with her stoma nurses and surgical teams to monitor her progress and plan for her future surgery. She’s a very happy, active and giggly little girl.”

Friends of the couple will be running the London Marathon, and there will be several other fundraisers in the build up. A 'spinathon' in being held at the Flash Leisure Centre, Welshpool on Sunday, July 24 from 9am to 1pm. Families, friends and teams pay £40 to take part, supported by fitness instructors.

To enter, message the Team Eleri runs for Birmingham Children's Hospital or contact Ffion’s Fitness & Personal Training pages on Facebook.

“Our fundraising target is £5,000 but, of course, we would like to smash this to provide as much help and support as possible to children who need the help of Birmingham Children’s Hospital now and in the future,” said Neil.