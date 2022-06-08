Pet owners warned after cat shot with air rifle

Toffee the cat

Toffee the cat was missing from her home at Cyfronydd for two days and when he finally turned up she had a nasty wound on his head.

A pellet was embedded in her head and another pellet scratch found on her head.

The pellet found in Toffee's head

Now the RSPCA is appealing for anyone who might know what happened to come forward and says other pet owners should be on their guard.

The cat went missing on May 27 and didn't arrive home under the morning of May 29.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Phil Lewis said: “This air gun attack is very concerning and our thoughts go out to Toffee and his owner following this incident."

He said the blood found on Toffee’s head was dry, so it is thought that the incident may have happened on 27 May or, at the latest, 28 May.

“Luckily the pellet was removed and Toffee is doing okay, with the wounds healing well. She went to the vets for a check up and luckily no further treatment was needed. But looking at where she was shot, she is lucky to be alive.”

"We are appealing to the local community to get in touch if they have any knowledge as to how, or by whom, the cat was shot by contacting the charity's appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Phil added: “Cats and wildlife are normally the animals that are more susceptible to these incidents simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as we would like. The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal.

“These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering. Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and/or a £20,000 fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."