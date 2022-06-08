Park Home residents fear they may not get the Government's energy discount

Craig Williams, bottom right. wearing his St David's Day daffodil, a member of the government's treasury team

The cabinet announcing the discount said that it was universal and will be paid to all households.

But Stephen Davies, who lives on a Park Home complex near Welshpool said that as his energy is purchased through the site owners it could mean that individuals living on the site will have no way of receiving the sum.

His MP, Craig Williams, who is part of the Government's treasury department has told Mr Davies that it was an issue which is currently under discussion with his colleagues within the Treasury, as well as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

He say he would keep Mr Davies informed of developments.

Mr Davies who has been a park home resident since 2021 said: "I pay council tax at band B and also pay the site owners a ‘pitch fee’ of around £150 per month.

"Our electricity, gas, and water are purchased through the site owners and they are the ‘customers’ of the utility companies, not us as individual park home owners.

"There is an electric meter for the site as a whole, and then each home has its own meter, which is read quarterly. From what I can gather, and the Government have still to clarify this, this means that individual park home owners will not receive the £400.

"I assume the site owners are classed as a business customer and themselves will not receive the £400, but even if they do, and they split the £400 between the 33 homes on the site, that only works out at £12 per homenot a great deal of help in the light of the massive rise in energy bills."

However residents on a park home said in Telford say feel more positive about receiving the discount.

Christine Lawrie, the chair of the residents association at Breton Park residential home park, Muxton said: "As far as I am aware the residents will be getting the payment later this year in the form of a grant paid in a lump sum to the electricity company and distributed accordingly.

"We have a good relationship with the utility companies including the electricity company and residents are on a long term fixed tariff so that should prevent any unexpected rises but I have not been told of any problem with the payment of the £400 as promised by the government for later this year."

Earlier this year Christchurch MP Chris Chope asked for clarification for park home owners in a question in Parliament.

Minister Greg Hands replied: "The Government knows that there will be different considerations for consumers depending on their circumstances and the way in which they pay their energy bills, including park homes residents.