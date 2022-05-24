Powis Castle to be lit up over the Jubilee weekend

Powis Castle, Powys, Wales

The 13th century castle will be lit up in the evenings to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A special ‘Crown Trail’ is free and self-led. Find nature-inspired, hand-crafted crowns in the world-famous garden, and count the crowns you spot in the medieval castle. Hidden in paintings and plasterwork, on ceilings and furniture, submit your final number to the team when you leave.

Sarah Johnson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Powis Castle, said: "This May half term and extra-long Bank Holiday feels particularly special as the whole nation comes together to celebrate the Queen and her 70 years of service. We’re excited to welcome visitors and be part of their celebrations.

"As well as the Crown Trail, there’s lots to see at this time of year, including the 300-year-old wisteria on the Aviary Terrace and the superb collection of collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture, and tapestries, collected and commissioned by previous occupiers over hundreds of years.’

Queen Elizabeth II visited Powis Castle and Garden in 1989 on her birthday to celebrate the tricentennial of the Royal Welch Fusiliers, and for the first time in the castle’s history, it will be lit up in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend. People passing and those who spot the glowing castle from a distance are encouraged to share their pictures and thoughts on social media using the hashtag #PowisCastle.

Shane Logan, General Manager at Powis, said: "As a charity that cares for the natural and cultural heritage of many places in the UK, we wanted to play our part in celebrating this historic event. Many places National Trust Cymru care for have links with Her Majesty The Queen, and families and friends visit our places to celebrate moments like this.

SLighting up the castle is something the whole team at Powis Castle agreed on. We feel it’s a great way to show our appreciation and join in with the celebrations. It’s not a ticketed event like Illuminated Gardens many years ago, but something for the people of Welshpool and other neighbouring villages to enjoy from afar and for people travelling through Mid Wales to see. It will hopefully put a smile on people’s faces."