Gift shop wins national award for Welshpool retailer

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

An independent gift shop in Welshpool is celebrating after being named ‘Best Newcomer Retailing Gifts’ in the Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2022.

Kathryn Greatorex, owner of Gifts of Wales, in her shop.
Gifts of Wales, in Church Street, Welshpool, won the accolade at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London where The GA’s Gift of the Year (GOTY) awards and The GREATS Gift Retailer Awards joined forces.

“The news is only just starting to sink in,” said Kathryn Greatorex, owner of Gifts of Wales, which opened its doors in Welshpool just 13 months ago.

“We were thrilled to be in the final and can’t quite believe we’ve won.”

All products for sale at Gifts of Wales are made in Wales and are sourced from a variety of small and artisan producers, as well as a few well-known Welsh brands.

Gifts of Wales is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism businesses in Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

Claire Owen, MWT Cymru’s membership manager, said: “We are thrilled that Kathryn has received such well-deserved recognition for Gifts of Wales. Small independent shops are so important to the visitor economy across the region, providing another great reason for visitors to explore our market towns.”

Gifts of Wales was a new venture for Kathryn in April 2021, but it’s not her first experience in retail. Many people may recognise Kathryn from her 18 years working as retail manager at Powis Castle & Gardens in Welshpool.

