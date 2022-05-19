Top cyclists come to mid Wales next month

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......05/10/2021The AJ Bell Women's tour of Britain cycling comes to Walsall for stage 2 . Pictured, Amy Pieters wins the stage ( right )..

Powys Council says the first ever visit of the tour to Welshpool on June 9 is expected to result in many benefits for the area, including an economic boost.

It will also provide Powys residents with the opportunity to view live world-class sport, as the bike riders make their way from Wrexham to Welshpool, via Lake Vyrnwy and Montgomery.

There will be temporary road closures in place, in Welshpool covering High Street, Broad Street, Severn Street, Church Street and Berriew Street, in Welshpool, from 4am to 5pm on the day of the race, to allow the high-speed arrival of more than 100 riders and the thousands of spectators who are expected to come and watch them.

Nigel Brinn, Powys County Council’s Executive Director Economy and Environment said: “Hosting The Women’s Tour will bring a considerable economic boost to Powys, and we hope it will particularly benefit the hospitality sector in the county which was so badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We realise the road closures will also cause some inconvenience and would respectfully request those residents and businesses who are affected to please bear with us – we will be getting in touch with many of you directly and will do all we can to minimise any disruption.

“We also believe, that by hosting events such as this UCI Women’s WorldTour race we can inspire more of our residents to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle. And hope these fast and fearless riders will help to get more of our youngsters off their seats and into the saddle.”

Stage Four of the 2022 Women’s Tour will enter Welshpool from Severn Road, with barriered sections for spectators along Severn Street up to the finish line on Broad Street. Sections of High Street, Berriew Street and Church Street will also be closed to traffic to ensure the safety of all involved.

The full route can be viewed on The Women’s Tour website: www.womenstour.co.uk/stages/stage-4/

Roads in Powys, outside of Welshpool town centre, will be closed 20 minutes before the riders arrive and then be reopened after they have all passed through.