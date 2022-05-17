Upgrade and refurbishment plans for historic Welshpool pub

Plans have been lodged to upgrade and refurbish parts of the historic Talbot Inn in Welshpool. Picture: Google Streetview,

The origins of the Grade II listed Talbot Inn, on High Street, could go back as far as the late 16th century.

It's owner, Admiral Taverns, has submitted a full planning and listed building consent application for a number of changes it wants to make to the building.

Admiral Taverns wants to make minor external and internal changes that will form a new escape route from the first-floor flat, out into the rear yard.

Other changes include refurbishing the games room at the back of the building, making repairs to the roof and cosmetic work to the pub and toilets.

The pub was expanded and “increased in height” during the 18th century and was once known as The Corner House.

A design and heritage statement from agent Newman Gauge said the plans would not affect the heritage elements of the building.

It said: “The owners have considered the impact of development on the exterior fabric and interior of the listed building, which are recognised as essential elements of its character.

“The impact of the new proposed works are required to maintain the premises and provide safe egress from the property from the accommodation and does not harm the heritage asset’s significance, character and setting.

“In terms of sustaining or enhancing the asset, the proposed does not harm the structure of the building or remove any heritage assets.”