Volunteer Doreen calls for more helpers to raise funds for cancer centre

Tarrah Lewis with Doreen Owen.

Doreen Owen, from Tregynon, Powys, has been volunteering her time for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund since 2016.

Her initial fundraiser was a sponsored head shave – held to say thanks to the staff at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre who had treated her husband Des during his illness.

Since then, Doreen has stood outside many a supermarket in the area collecting for the cancer charity which supports patients throughout Mid Wales and Shropshire – both in the hospital, and out in the wider community. A small group of supporters lend a hand but charity organisers are keen for more people to get involved.

Tarrah Lewis, volunteer coordinator for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said the charity relies on volunteers like Doreen to give up their time, and even if it is just an hour a month it all adds up.

“Without the efforts of people like Doreen we would not be able to fund our work – supporting patients as they go through treatment and raising awareness about cancer and how people can help themselves live well in the wider community,” she said.

“Doreen is a brilliant supporter and along with a few others in the area, she is a regular face at supermarkets in Newtown and Welshpool, as well as pop-up events at The Bear Lane Shopping Centre, Bryngwyn Summer Fete, and the Guilsfield, Llanfair and Berriew Shows. In the past year alone she has raised nearly £10,000 from collections.

“Doreen’s a very busy lady and the donations given show just how much support there is for the charity in the region. We would love a few more people to get involved with these collections, it does not need to be all weekend, just a few hours can make a big difference,” Tarrah added.

For more information about what is involved and to discuss volunteering with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, contact Tarrah in the fundraising office on 01743 492396.