Driver flees after smashing through garden wall

The car went through a set of railings before ending up going through the wall in Borfa Green, Welshpool at around 10pm on Sunday.
Police cordoned off a large section of the footpath where the railings were bent back and crash debris was left behind.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10pm on Sunday, May 15, after a car had crashed through a garden wall in Borfa Green, Welshpool. The car had also taken out a stretch of metal railings.
"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision. Enquiries are ongoing."