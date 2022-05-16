Notification Settings

Driver flees after smashing through garden wall

By Nick HumphreysWelshpoolPublished:

A driver fled after smashing their car through a garden wall.

The car went through a set of railings before ending up going through the wall in Borfa Green, Welshpool at around 10pm on Sunday.

Police cordoned off a large section of the footpath where the railings were bent back and crash debris was left behind.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10pm on Sunday, May 15, after a car had crashed through a garden wall in Borfa Green, Welshpool. The car had also taken out a stretch of metal railings.

"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision. Enquiries are ongoing."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.



