Driver flees after smashing through garden wall

The driver fled after crashing through a set of railings and into a garden wall in Welshpool

The car went through a set of railings before ending up going through the wall in Borfa Green, Welshpool at around 10pm on Sunday.

Police cordoned off a large section of the footpath where the railings were bent back and crash debris was left behind.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10pm on Sunday, May 15, after a car had crashed through a garden wall in Borfa Green, Welshpool. The car had also taken out a stretch of metal railings.