Village houses plan backed for approval - with half set to be made affordable

Land next to Orchard Croft estate in Llandrinio which could see 24 houses built there.

The proposal, by Powys County Council itself would the homes built at land at Llandrinio – either side of the B4393.

The development would see 24 affordable homes built next to the Trawscoed housing estate and a further 24 houses to be sold on the open market, built at land next to the Orchard Croft housing estate,

The application will be decided by councillors at a meeting of the council’s Planning committee on Thursday, April 28.

In her report, principal planning officer Gemma Bufton explains that the application site at Trawscoed will be: “100 per cent affordable housing.”

She said: “It is noted that a total of 213 applicants are on the common housing register for Llandrinio and surrounding settlements with 117 confirming they would consider Llandrinio should accommodation be offered.”

The site of the Llandrinio plans

Due to this, Ms Bufton explains that the discussion between the council’s affordable housing and housing management teams had concluded that Trawscoed would have of one, two and three-bedroom properties, which would be a mixture of “apartments, houses and bungalows.”

Ms Bufton said that the Orchard Croft site would provide 24 homes through a mixture of eight two-bedroom bungalows, 10 two-bedroom houses, and six three-bedroom houses.

“The properties will therefore all be either single or two storey properties,” said Ms Bufton.

Ms Bufton adds in her report that there have been four letters commenting on the plans sent by members of the public.

Land next to the Trawscoed housing estate in Llandrinio where 24 affordable homes could be built.

They include objections to the proposal on the grounds that it would see an increase of traffic in the village and fears the plans represent an “over-development” of the village.

Ms Bufton said: “The proposed development fundamentally complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is therefore one of conditional consent."

One of the 31 conditions placed on the permission, is that plans for a children’s play area for Orchards Croft needs to be approved before building work can start.

Documents lodged with the application show that in September 2021 Llandrinio & Arddleen Community Council discussed the application and agreed to support the proposal.

But councillors asked that a tree preservation order is made on an Oak tree that is situated in Orchard Croft and also wanted to see the boundary of the site made with a natural hedge rather than chain link fencing.