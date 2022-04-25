The collision, between a car and a motorbike, happened on the A483 between Newtown and Welshpool on Friday evening. The motorbike rider was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 10.15pm on Friday, April 22, on the A483 between Newtown and Welshpool.

"The vehicles involved were a blue Honda CRV car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle. The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The road was closed with diversions in place.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.