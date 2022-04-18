Notification Settings

Bottled water given out in burst pipe incident

By David Tooley

Some residents in the Guilsfield area of Welshpool were given bottled water after a pipe burst in the area this morning (Monday).

Guilsfield. Picture: Google
A spokesperson for water company Hafren Dyfrdwy said this afternoon that repairs are now taking place following reports of a burst at 7.44am.

A Hafren Dyfrdwy spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to those affected by the burst pipe in Guilsfield early this morning.

“Our teams have worked hard to isolate the burst and repairs are now taking place."

The spokesman added: "The vast majority of customers affected are now back on supply, with bottled water being sent to the few that remain off whilst we carry out the repair.

“Again, we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’re working hard to get this resolved as quickly as possible.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

