Bottled water given out in burst pipe incident

Guilsfield. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for water company Hafren Dyfrdwy said this afternoon that repairs are now taking place following reports of a burst at 7.44am.

A Hafren Dyfrdwy spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to those affected by the burst pipe in Guilsfield early this morning.

“Our teams have worked hard to isolate the burst and repairs are now taking place."

The spokesman added: "The vast majority of customers affected are now back on supply, with bottled water being sent to the few that remain off whilst we carry out the repair.