Josh ready to take on the world's fittest in Las Vegas

Josh Greer, 20, at Rigorous Gym in Welshpool with his trainer Warren Sinden.

Josh, aged 20, from Llanfyllin, near Welshpool, who is also an amateur boxer, will fly out to Las Vegas to take part in the HYROX The Fittest in the World contest, which takes place on May 14.

It is a one-day competition that would challenge even the hardiest of people, involving an eight-kilometre run which is split into one kilometre sections.

Josh said: "After each section competitors carry out tasks at adult stations.

"These involve a Ski-erk, a machine that imitates skiing and which works the upper body, and there is also a rowing machine at one of the stations.

"Other stations involve a 175 kilogramme sled push and 125 kilogramme sled pull as well as 80 metres of burpee jumps and 200 metres of kettle-bell farmers carrying involving two 32-kilogramme cowbell runs over 200 metres.

"Further stations involve 100-metre 30 kilogramme sandbag lunges and 100 warbles involving a nine kilogramme medicine ball and low squats and throw with 100 repeats.

"I am an amateur boxer and hope eventually to turn professional, and my trainer entered me last year for the UK qualifier for the competition.

"It was something to do in between my boxing.

"I got through after winning the 16 to 24-years-old category and got through to the world championship.

"I have always loved physical activity and my father encouraged me to do sport when I was young.

"At 16 I started boxing and at 18-years-old became a retained firefighter while doing my A-levels.

"My tree surgeon work keeps me pretty fit and I have trained pretty hard so hope to become a HYROX champion and might enter the European championships next year."

