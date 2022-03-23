Log cabin business plans rejected again

The Gaer farm, Golfa, where retrospective plans to change the use of buildings to house log cabin construction business and adjoining sawmill have been rejected.

Earlier this year retrospective plans to change the use of agricultural buildings that allow a log cabin construction business with adjoining sawmill to operate at The Gaer Farm, Golfa near Welshpool were lodged with Powys County Council.

The applicant Nick Jones has been renting the buildings to a log cabin building business without planning consent.

Agent Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and Partners has said that British Log Cabins who rent the buildings employ 10 people.

Senior planning officer Kate Bowen said her decision to refuse the application was taken over unanswered questions on highway safety, the noise impact of the plans, and that more details are needed on the foul drainage arrangements for the scheme.

Ms Bowen said: “While the economic benefits and advantage of the development are appreciated along with the support for economic development in rural areas, particularly because of the Covid-19 pandemic provided through national planning policy.

“Insufficient information has been submitted in terms of highway safety, amenity and foul drainage.

“These matters cannot be conditioned without sufficient information having been submitted to enable consideration.

“Therefore, the economic benefits of the development do not outweigh the material planning considerations which have not been adequately addressed.

“Based on the current submission, the development is considered contrary to Planning Policy Wales, the Powys Local Development Plan and Welsh Government (planning) circulars.”

A similar application for the development was rejected by Powys in December 2021 and this was because the application could not show how safe entry and exit on to the road could be achieved.

Back in February, Cllr David Jones who represents the area had said that he wanted to “call in” the application to be decided by the council’s Planning committee.

Ms Bowen considered this request in her report and said that under the rules for a call in to be allowed a “substantial” change from the original application needs to have taken place.