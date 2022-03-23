Call for more volunteers at historic castle in Welshpool

Powis Castle, Volunteers

On Saturday, the team at Powis Castle and Garden is welcoming those with a passion for the site to join them for an informal morning to discover what volunteering at the medieval property is like. They will be able to meet the team and speak to existing volunteers, explore the castle and garden, and ask questions about this fascinating place.

From welcoming visitors to the castle and showing people around the garden, to helping the team care for the collection and delivering superb service in the shop and café, the team at Powis Castle is hoping to fill various volunteering roles. Everyone is welcome to volunteer irrespective of age, qualifications, or experience.

Alison Dunne, Senior Volunteering and Community Officer at Powis Castle and Garden, said: “Volunteers are among our strongest supporters, and a big part of our team. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them.

“Understandably, we’ve seen a drop in the number of volunteers at Powis Castle over the last couple of years. We’re now looking for a group of new and eager volunteers to join us by getting involved with this amazing place. We’re not looking for historians, just friendly, welcoming people who have a genuine interest in Powis Castle and want to help us share its stories, so everyone can enjoy it, for ever.”

Built in the 13th century by a Welsh prince, Powis Castle is home to an amazing collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture, and tapestries. Perched above a 300-year-old world-famous garden, the National Trust has been caring for this special place since 1952.

"Today, Powis Castle and Garden welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors a year, from all over the world. It runs a variety of National Trust-wide trails and events, and plays host to special guests like Fiona Bruce, who will be filming her fifteenth series of Antiques Roadshow at Powis Castle in July."

The open day will start at 10am and finish at 1pm. Visitors are asked to arrive just before 10am, so they don’t miss out on introductions.

There is no requirement to sign up or RSVP and you do not need to be a National Trust member or pay entry on arrival.