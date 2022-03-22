Holiday accommodation could help pub trade in Welshpool

The Pinewood Tavern

The changes would be made at Pinewood Tavern in the middle of Welshpool.

Two applications have been submitted by MKH Portfolio Ltd a company owned by Mike Harris the chairman of Oswestry based The New Saints FC, who says the plans would help the pub to continue trading and boost the local economy.

The first application explains how the Pinewood would be converted into six holiday units with the second an application for listed building consent.

Parts of the Pinewood complex include two separately listed Grade II buildings.

Agents MTC Planning and Design Ltd said the proposals sought full planning permission for the refurbishment of the ground floor Pinewood Tavern and the conversion of redundant hotel rooms into self-contained holiday accommodation.

“This would also see the removal of the existing manager’s accommodation; this itself is also converted into further holiday accommodation.

“The proposals would also see the re-formation of an original bar entrance on the corner of Broad Street and Hall Street, the replacement and refurbishment of the entrance to the upper floor accommodation and a replacement ‘shop front’ extensions to the front of number two Broad Street.”

Five of the six holiday units would have one bedroom while the biggest would have two bedrooms.

A heritage statement lodged as part of the listed building consent application explains how the proposal looks to keep as much of the listed building fabric as possible while ensuring “a viable and safe scheme.”

“The resultant project will ensure the continued use of the listed buildings, aid the trading of the public house, and add to the vibrancy of Welshpool town centre, thereby contributing to the local economy and protecting the local historic fabric.”

Previous applications, the most recent from 2020, to convert the building into flats were withdrawn after the council’s built and environment heritage officers raised significant concerns on the modifications proposed for the building.

Since then, meetings have taken place with the council to discuss these issues and find out what sort of development would be suitable for the Pinewood.