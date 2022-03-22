Guilsfield singers to stage concert in Wales as restrictions are eased

The singers will stage a spring concert, “Reflections” on April 9 at 3pm at Welshpool Methodist Church.

The group held a Christmas concert but across the Shropshire border in Chirbury.

Spokesperson, Margaret Clennet, said that a new innovation was holding an afternoon concert rather than in the evening.

"The performance will begin at 3pm so people can come after their shopping, or avoid travelling home after dark."

The theme of the concert is “Reflections”, with some moving pieces such as the motet by Anton Bruckner Locus iste and Mozart’s Ave verum corpus. In a faster tempo, there will be Handel’s stirring Zadok the priest, and excerpts from Schubert’s Mass in G. More Schubert from the choir’s new accompanist Cerys Evans, who will play two piano solos.

Tickets are £7.00, and are available from Welshpool Jewellers, by phone from 01938 555249, or at the door.

Margaret said that new choir members were welcome in all voice parts.

"Rehearsals restart after April 28 at 7.30, when we will be taking a first look at music for the Supper concert to be held at Guilsfield Community Centre in July. If you would like to join us, do come along to Guilsfield Old School that evening or contact the Secretary, Sarah Garrett, email sarahgarrett22@btinternet.com."