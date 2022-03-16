No need for alarm as emergency services descend on Welshpool's National Trust castle

Inching through an archway

But there was no need for alarm - as the National Trust was practicing its emergency action plan.

Crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service raced up Red Lane when the fire alarm sounded at National Trust Cymru’s Powis Castle and Garden on Tuesday. Fortunately, it had all been planned and executed as part of a salvage exercise.

Part of the emergency response plan Powis Castle has a list of priority items that need to be saved from a heritage site in the event of an emergency.

To keep the exercise as realistic as possible, visitors were safely led out through the surrounding estate and onto Welshpool High Street, whilst fire engines and a pumping unit arrived onsite.

Built in the 13th century by a Welsh prince, Powis Castle is home to an large collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture, and tapestries. Perched above a 300-year-old world-famous garden, it’s one of the largest heritage sites in the Mid and West Wales Fire Service’s catchment area.

Station Manager Kerry Hughes, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: ‘We were delighted to wrok with the National Trust to provide training to our operational crews and to the staff of the National Trust.

"Responding to an incident at Powis Castle presents its own unique challenges, therefore, this exercise was an excellent opportunity to test our mobilisation of fire crews, along with specialist appliances such as the Turntable Ladder, Incident Command Unit, and a Drone to such a location.

"The facilities at Powis Castle have allowed us to provide a bespoke training opportunity for our firefighters. During the exercise we simulated a fire in the castle to test our ability to search, rescue, firefight and salvage artifacts. We look forward to working with the National Trust again soon.’

Once visitors had safely left the site, the emergency services began by rescuing casualties, played by volunteers, before selected objects from the castle were removed and taken to a triage tent, where a team began to log and assess them. The exercise took around four hours, with more work carried out by the National Trust Cymru team the next day.

Shane Logan, General Manager at Powis Castle and Garden, said: ‘We look after one of the National’s Trust most historically significant properties in Wales, so it’s of the utmost importance that we put our emergency salvage plan to the test on a regular basis. The whole team needs to know what to do in cases of emergency and exercises like this mean we can spot any areas for improvement and act accordingly.