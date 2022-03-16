MP welcomes investment in damaged Welshpool railway line

The track destroyed by the storm

The Cambrian Line between Welshpool and Newtown was forced into closure last month following extensive damage caused by Storms Eunice and Franklin, which included 33 washouts over half a mile of track.

Network Rail announced this week that the line will reopen by the first week of April.

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said he was please to hear that, as well as repairing the storm damage, Network Rail will also be investing £2 million of emergency funding into the section of the line in protecting it against future storms.

The work will include installing more than 5,000 tonnes of rock armour on the embankment alongside the railway, which will act as a barrier against floodwater. Culverts will also be refurbished within the damaged section, as well as renewing the tracks themselves.

“The closure of the rail line between Welshpool and Newtown, and the subsequent bus-replacement services, has been extremely disruptive for rail users," he said.

"I am therefore very pleased by the news that Network Rail will have the line reopened by Easter, and that they have committed funding to ensuring such closures will not be repeated during future storms.

“The damage caused to this section of line by Storms Eunice and Franklin was extensive and therefore did necessitate full closure."

The MP said that thehe installation of rock armour alongside the tracks had proved successful on similarly flood-affected lines such as Conwy Valley and the Marches.