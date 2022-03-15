Network Rail announces reopening date for flood-hit railway line

The flooding caused extensive damage along a lengthy stretch of track

The track between Welshpool and Newtown, on the Cambrian Line, was badly damaged by successive storms last month, forcing its closure.

The water washed away earth from beneath the track in 33 places over half a mile on the Newtown side of the Welshpool Railway Station – where the track runs alongside the Welshpool Bypass.

The damage resulted in gaping holes beneath the tracks.

Network Rail has had engineers working at the site since the incident and now said the section is expected to re-open by the first week of April – it is currently being served by a bus replacement service.

Network Rail has also announced an additional £2m in emergency funding to protect the section of the railway from extreme weather events in the future.

Over the next few weeks, as well as repairing damage from the washouts, engineers will install more than 5,000 tonnes of rock armour on the embankment, alongside the railway.

Before the rock armour can be installed, more than 10,000 tonnes of materials will need to be transported to the site to build a temporary 700-metre-long access road.

A digger carrying out the work at the site

A statement from Network Rail said: "Rock armour has been successfully deployed to combat flooding in other areas including the Conwy Valley Line and the Marches Line, near Abergavenny. When the railway floods, the rock armour acts as a barrier to stop the ballast (stones that hold the sleepers in place) from being washed away by reducing the speed of the water and restricting its flow. Protecting the railway in this way allows lines to be reopened far more quickly after major flooding events.

"To reduce the impact on passengers, the resilience work has been fast-tracked to take place alongside the storm repairs, while the railway is already closed. Other work being carried out over the next few weeks includes refurbishing culverts (the drainage beneath the tracks), renewing the tracks and planting additional hedgerows where there are gaps along the railway – which help protect the tracks from flooding and provides a perfect habitat for nesting birds and small mammals."

Damage where the water had washed out the stones and earth beneath the track

Bill Kelly, Wales & Borders route director at Network Rail said: “Climate change is happening here and now so building a more resilient railway for Wales & Borders is a top priority.

“We know the Cambrian Line is a social and economic lifeline for the communities it serves. Building on our work to raise black bridge near Machynlleth and our £30m investment at Barmouth Viaduct – we're committed to protecting the future of this vital transport link.

“I’d like to thank passengers and the local community for their patience. Our teams are working day and night to get this work completed as quickly and safely as possible."

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Managing Director of Transport for Wales, said: “We welcome Network Rail’s announcement of an additional £2m of funding to enhance protection for the Cambrian Line.

Work on the washout of the Cambrian Railway at Welshpool as it started

“We understand disruption caused by storm damage, although beyond our control, is incredibly frustrating for our customers so we are grateful to Network Rail for completing this repair work as quickly as possible and for carrying out further work to protect the line in the future.

“Once again we would like to thank our customers for their understanding while this work is taking place.”