Vandals smash windows and target rugby pitch in Welshpool

Published:

A Powys County Councillor has called on police to step-up action against a spate of anti-social behaviour in Welshpool.

damaged seating

A weekend of incidents in the town saw serious damage to the town’s rugby field caused by a stolen tractor and vandalism at the football ground, smashed shop windows, damaged cars and runners being abused by youths on the canal towpath.

Councillor Graham Breeze, who represents the Llanerchyddol Ward on Powys County Council, has called on Dyfed Powys Police to take action to track down the offenders.

“I have made contact with senior officers and along with the town’s other county councillors have a meeting with the local policing team this week when I will be raising the issue as one of real concern,” he said.

“It is unacceptable that these incidents are taking place in Welshpool. Business owners are recovering from the effects of the Covid pandemic and the last thing they need is to find their shop windows smashed.

“The theft of a Town Council owned tractor and serious damage to Welshpool Rugby Club’s pitch is a disgrace – particularly when the club has been offering drop-in sessions for youngsters on Wednesday nights in a bid to form links with the town’s youths.

“There is also serious damage to around 20 seats in the Tegwyn Evans Stand at Welshpool Town Football Club at the Maesydre Recreation Grounds and signs of fires being started.

“It is also extremely disappointing that members of the Dolly Mixtures running group should find themselves intimidated after facing abuse from a gang of youths.

“I have been approached by many concerned residents so have asked the Police to give assurances that they will be stepping up efforts to find the culprits. Hopefully CCTV images from the Recreation Ground will help find the culprits

