Teenage cyclist aims to set new record for swapping the roads of Welshpool for the track

Fred Meredith

Cyclist, Fred Meredith, 17, is already the Welsh Junior Time Trial Champion as well as being in the top 15 nationally for his age group at Cyclocross. He has also achieved multiple top 25 positions in the National Road Junior Series.

The member of the Holohan Coaching Race Team, is, with the support of elite GB cyclist Dan Bigham, coaching from former professional Liam Holohan and British Cycling, he is aiming to complete the longest distance cycled in one hour on a bicycle from a standing start.

The attempt, nicknamed ‘Project 50 in 60’ is considered to be one of the most prestigious records in cycling. Fred will aim to cycle 200 laps of the track in one hour at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport, Wales covering a distance of 50km. He hopes to inspire other juniors to get involved in the discipline by taking on the attempt and completing a distance further than that set by Chris Boardman MBE in 2000. If he cycles over 48.5km it will also be an unofficial world record for a junior cyclist.

His cycling inspiration for the record is current elite hour record holder, Dan Bigham, who has given his backing to Fred’s attempt. Dan, who works as an aerodynamics consultant for Team Ineos has offered Fred the use of his state of the art bike that he used for his own successful hour record attempt in September 2021.

Fred has dedicated himself to training over the winter months and is looking forward to World Record Day on March 14.

He said: “This would be a massive achievement for me and would be great if it were sufficient to set a British record and inspire other junior riders to give it a go, or even to just get out on their bike. I want to show other young riders in a similar position and at my local club that it’s possible to race and compete at a high level without any training facilities nearby.