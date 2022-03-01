Notification Settings

Choir will help Mayoral charities in Welshpool concert date

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

As Wales continues its journey out of Covid, one of the first major community events in Welshpool will be a visit from the Fron Male Voice Choir.

The Fron choir at the Llangollen Eisteddfod

The choir will be performing at St Mary’s Church on March 19. The concert is being organised by Welshpool Town Mayor, Councillor Alison Davies to support her Mayor’s charities, Pont Hafren and Powys Wildlife Trust.

The Fron Choir, which has many members from across the Shropshire border, was formed in 1947 and has since performed worldwide. It has sold over one million copies of the ‘Voices of the Valley’ series of albums, the sixth of which, 'Voices of the Valley – Echoes’ was released during the 2021 lockdown. Tracks from its various albums can frequently be heard on local and national radio.

The Fron is a concert choir but is also still active in the competition world. In the past few years, it has won major competitions such as the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival, the Derry International Choral Festival and its record fourth win of the prestigious Male Voice Choir Competition at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Despite the many restrictions of lockdowns, the Fron Choir were still in great demand featuring in ‘Michael Ball’s Wonderful Wales’ that was filmed at Errdig National Trust.

Welshpool Mayor, Alison Davies said: "This is a great opportunity for Welshpool, our visitors and our wider community to hear one of the most famous of Welsh Choirs. It is an occasion when we can all come together after the restrictions and impact of the last two years, and at the same time raise funds for local good causes."

Tickets are available from the Town Council Offices or via the Fron Choir website.

