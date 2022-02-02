Man who was found unconscious in town centre dies in hospital

Broad Street, Welshpool

Officers said the man, who was in his 40s, died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in Welshpool on Sunday.

He was found on the junction of Berriew Street and Broad Street in the centre of Welshpool at around 1.30am, having left the Angel pub at around 1am.

Dyfed-Powys Police thanked the public for supporting an appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Adam Clark said: “We had CCTV footage of the man leaving the Angel pub and walking down Berriew Street, however, the cameras did not capture the moment he fell.

“Following our appeal a local shopkeeper provided CCTV footage that clearly shows there was no third-party involvement.

“We would like to thank those that came forward and allowed us to provide an explanation of what happened to the man’s family.”