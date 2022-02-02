Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who was found unconscious in town centre dies in hospital

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished: Last Updated:

A man found unconscious in a town centre has died, police have said.

Broad Street, Welshpool
Broad Street, Welshpool

Officers said the man, who was in his 40s, died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in Welshpool on Sunday.

He was found on the junction of Berriew Street and Broad Street in the centre of Welshpool at around 1.30am, having left the Angel pub at around 1am.

Dyfed-Powys Police thanked the public for supporting an appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Adam Clark said: “We had CCTV footage of the man leaving the Angel pub and walking down Berriew Street, however, the cameras did not capture the moment he fell.

“Following our appeal a local shopkeeper provided CCTV footage that clearly shows there was no third-party involvement.

“We would like to thank those that came forward and allowed us to provide an explanation of what happened to the man’s family.”

The man's death will be referred to the coroner for Powys.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News