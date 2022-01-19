Nutrition important part of fitness, events sponsor says

Alan Lewis (Adrenaline Sporting Events) and Dave Richards (Cambrian Training Company/ Get Jerky) Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The Welshpool-based company, which makes the high protein snacks under the Get Jerky brand name, has agreed to sponsor a series of running and cycling events, together with a couple of talks, organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events throughout 2022.

The eight-event series begins with the first Welshpool 10k run on Sunday, March 27, originally planned for 2020 but cancelled due to the pandemic.

The other events are Brynkinalt Running Festival at Brynkinalt Hall Estate, Chirk on May 8. Oswestry Midnight Ride on June 18, Pedal the Borders on July 17, the Valley Burner Mountain Bike Festival at Penybont, near Oswestry on July 23 and 24, Pedal Pushes for ladies only on September 11, Oswestry 10k Run on October 16 and Shropshire Santa Run on December 4.

Olympic cycling gold medallist Ed Clancy, OBE, will also be speaking at a talk and workshop organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events at Aico, Oswestry on February 3.

Staff from Trailhead Fine Foods will attend the events with Get Jerky samples and special offers on the snacks.

Sales director Emma Morris said: “Get Jerky is the ideal pre, mid and post-race snack for runners and cyclists as well as anybody enjoying outdoor activities, as it’s low in fat, salt and sugar but high in energy-rich protein and gluten free."

“We are proud of our roots in Welshpool, where we manufacture our handmade, artisan beef jerky snacks using responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef.

“It’s great to be supporting a series of sporting events in Wales and the border region this year that support local charities, kicking off with the Welshpool 10k.”

Adrenaline Sporting Events is run by Alan Lewis from Pant, near Oswestry, a former triathlete who represented Great Britain at the World Championships.

“A big part of our events is the nutrition and fuelling aspect and we look forward to our participants being able to enjoy Get Jerky, a quality product ideal for our sector with its high protein content.

“We have a wide spread of events for 2022, ranging from trail and road running to mountain and road biking. Great Britain long distance runner Andrew Davies, who lives near Welshpool, may also be taking part in the Welshpool 10k.