War graves marked in Welshpool churchyards

One of the signs

Local history enthusiast, Alan Crowe, initiated the call for signs at the two sites, Christ Church and St Mary's Church.

The project to let people know where the graves are across the UK was set up by the Commonweath War Graves Commission as part of the centenary of the First World War.

It is hoped that the commission can erect signs at as many churchyards, cemeteries and burial grounds as possible that contain war graves.

Mr Crowe said: "The aim of the initiative is to increase awareness of war graves in the United Kingdom and to remind the public that they need not travel abroad to find Commonwealth commemorations.

"There are seven war graves in the churchyard at St Mary’s and there are 12 war graves in the churchyard at Christ Church."

Mr Crowe thanked everyone from the churches and War Graves Commission for their help in making putting up of the signs possible.