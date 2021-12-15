Notification Settings

Nativity story will be told in Welshpool walkabout

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

A Christmas procession will wind it's way around Welshpool's churches and chapel this weekend, telling the story of the Nativity along the way.

The 2019 Nativity procession

The Welshpool Churches Together group is organising the Christmas Journey for the third time in the town on Saturday.

It is hoping that local people will join us and take part in the event ,which will involve all the churches and chapel in town.

One of those behind the event is former Baptist minister Keith Fantham. He said the event would begin at the Roman Catholic church at 4.00pm and end with a living nativity and carols by candlelight at St Mary's church at 6.00pm.

"The procession will call at churches including the Welsh Chapel, Baptist Chelsea Lane ,Methodist and United Reformed Church," he said.

"We will be joined on the journey by a local mother and baby taking the part of Mary and Jesus and a donkey from Dyfi Donkeys , Machynlleth.

"At each church other members of the nativity ,such as the Angel Gabriel, the Inn Keeper and the shepherds will join us .Everyone who takes part in the procession will be given a glow stick and at the end of the evening all the children will be given a nativity themed gift . There will also be teas and coffee.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

