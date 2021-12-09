Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former town clerk says his deputy was causing bad atmosphere among staff

By Sue AustinWelshpoolPublished:

The former clerk to Welshpool Town Council has told an industrial tribunal that his feelings that his deputy should be dismissed was because of the ill-feeling among staff and had nothing to do with a fear that the disrepair of the town hall's fire alarm system was about to be uncovered.

Welshpool
Welshpool

Mr Robert Robinson said that three members of his staff were threatening to leave and he had found two in tears because of the way they were treated by deputy clerk, Mr Martin Bond.

He said it came to a head when, at a meeting in May he said if Mr Bond did not go, he would.

The tribunal is considering an unfair dismissal and whistle-blowing claim from the former deputy clerk, Mr Bond.

Earlier this week tribunal members heard that Mr Bond had prepared a report on the fire alarm system together with an estimate from a contractor on the cost of it's replacement. He said that the batteries weren't replaced between 2016 and 2019.

When being cross examined by Mr Bond on Thursday, Mr Robinson told the tribunal that he held his hand up to knowing that there was something wrong with batteries in the system and not dealing with it.

"I know I got things wrong with the batteries but it was a collective responsibility, admit that I got it wrong but that has nothing to do with your dismissal," Mr Robinson said.

"I had three members of staff threatening to leave and found two in tears. I asked you to go and make your peace with them. I wanted to move on and help you settle down."

The former clerk also admitted telling a meeting of councillors that if Mr Bond didn't go, then he would go.

"I was going to leave because I couldn't stand the strain of the atmosphere, you could cut the air with a knife when you came into that office."

Mr Bond asked why Mr Robinson had not formalised the complaints.

"I was trying to settle things down and get things behind us," Mr Robinson said.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News