Golfers hand over charity cheque

Pictured Lou Childs, Dai Ellis - Vice Captain, Martin Hughes - Club Chairman, and Clive Jones - Club Captain.

Welshpool Golf Club members raised the money from collection boxes in the clubhouse, the captain’s day, and from penalty payments for balls falling in the captain’s pond on the ninth hole.

Clive Jones, Club Captain, visited the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund fundraising office to donate the money raised during his term in office.

He said the charity is very close to the hearts of many at the club, especially his family.

He said: “We lost my sister-in-law Kate Gill to cancer earlier this year, she was treated at the centre and we wanted to do something to say thank you for the care given.

“I’m delighted we’ve raised this money for the charity and I want to say a big thank you to everyone at Welshpool Golf Club for their kind and generous donations."

Lou Childs, from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said a very big thank you to everyone involved.