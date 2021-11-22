Drive a classic British sports car in a holiday with a difference near Shrewsbury

Ian Morris with his Morgan

Ian Morris, owner of the Old Hand & Diamond Inn at Coedway, between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, introduces guests to the Morgan Driving Experience.

Guests are able to combine a one or two-night bed and breakfast stay at the inn with hiring a Morgan Plus 4 car for a day. As an added bonus, Ian throws in a picnic hamper for two for good measure.

For those that prefer to just hire the car, there are half and full-day packages available, starting at £195 at morgandrivingexperience.co.uk. Ian began offering the Morgan Driving Experience packages five years ago and they run from March until the end of October. This year, he received 40 bookings with most guests keen to explore Wales and the Marches in style at the wheel of the Morgan Plus 4.

It is is the second Morgan he has owned and the Morgan Driving Experience idea was prompted when he booked a similar package for his father-in-law in another part of the country.

“When he came back and told me about his experience, I thought that we could do something similar to allow our guests to explore Wales,” he said. “It has proved very popular here.”

The driving experience is a successful side line to The Old Hand & Diamond Inn, which has been providing refreshments and accommodation for travellers since the 17th century.

The inn makes an excellent base at the gateway to Wales and within 10 miles of Shrewsbury, Shropshire’s pretty county town.

To help promote both businesses, Ian has become a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across the region.Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

“We joined MWT Cymru primarily to promote our accommodation and hopefully attract more guests from Wales,” explained Ian “We are based right on the Welsh border and tend to pull a lot of business from England.”