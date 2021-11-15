Work starts on extension to village primary school

Pontrobert School

The scheme is being delivered for Heart of Wales Property Services on behalf of Powys County Council and will be managed by Pave Aways Mid Wales office, which is based in Newtown and led by Construction Director Jamie Evans.

The team will include several Pave Aways former trainees managing their first substantive project – site manager Alex Halling, contracts manager Aaron Evans and quantity surveyor Victoria Ward.

Jamie said: “Our experience at working on live education sites will allow us to build this much needed additional accommodation with minimal interruption in day-to-day activities at the school

“We will also be using local sub-contractors in our supply chain wherever possible to have a positive impact on the economy of the surrounding area.”

Pave Aways, which has built a number of school facilities in the county including the Passivhaus Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, is an experienced contractor in the education sector.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council is pleased that work on this much-needed extension for Ysgol Pontrobert is to start shortly.

“Pave Aways has completed a number of school projects for the council in recent years including Ysgol Carno, Ysgol Glantwymyn and, most recently, Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School and is looking forward to working with Pave Aways on this latest project.”