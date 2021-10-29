War grave signs go up at churchyards

The war graves sign

Initiated by local history enthusiast, Alan Crowe, the signs were put in place at Christ Church and St Mary's Church during the last week of October.

The project set up by the War Graves Commission began as part of the centenary of the First World War and it is hoped that it can erect signs at as many churchyards, cemeteries and burial grounds as possible that contain war graves.

Mr Crowe said: "The aim of the initiative is to increase awareness of war graves in the United Kingdom and to remind the public that they need not travel abroad to find Commonwealth commemorations.

"There are seven war graves in the churchyard at St Mary’s and there are 12 war graves in the churchyard at Christ Church," he said.

"Thanks to those involved from the two church and the War Graves Commission for their help in making this possible."