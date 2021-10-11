Welshpool drive-through Costa would create 11 jobs

The Costa Coffee Drive Through is planned for land at the Buttington Cross roundabout near Welshpool - from Google Streetview.

An outline planning application by Delves and Co for land at Rhallt View and Tan yr Allt View, on the A483 roundabout with the A458 opposite the livestock market in Welshpool, were originally approved at a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee back in February 2020.

At that meeting, the plans were voted through at the second time of asking due to concerns on highways access and that it was a departure from the Local Development Plan.

Agents, Roger Parry and partners explain the detailed reserved matters application in a planning and design statement.

They said: “The proposal is for a Costa drive through restaurant to be situated on the edge of the development boundary, immediately adjacent and opposite to the existing livestock market, McDonald’s drive-through restaurant, petrol filling station and convenience store.

“The application site for the proposal is currently a mixture of domestic and a small piece of agricultural land.”

As part of the proposal a building currently at the site will be demolished to make way for the restaurant.

Roger Parry and partners said: “The domestic properties and associated buildings are of no historical or local vernacular character.

“It is envisaged that this proposal will provide up to 15 full/part time jobs with flexible shifts, which is typically the equivalent of 11 full time jobs.

“The loss of one domestic property and associated fixtures and land is negligible, given their current condition and their odd appearance adjacent and opposite to commercial and retail uses and therefore an acceptable alternative use such as commercial and retail development should be looked upon favourably.”

But Powys County Councillor for the area Councillor Francesca Jump, has said that she wants to call in the application to be decided by planning committee.

Councillor Jump said: “I am very concerned about the access to this development and the subsequent increase in traffic flow on an already congested roundabout.”

The application will be decided by the planning committee at a future date.