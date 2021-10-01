Tim’s exhibition raises over £2,000 for cancer charities while he himself undergoes chemotherapy

Tim Platt

Tim Platt aged 59, was diagnosed with colon cancer and lymphoma in October 2016 and got in touch with the Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys programme last year to share his story.

The programme – a three way partnership between Macmillan, Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board – is working to better co-ordinate services locally and ensure people diagnosed with cancer are offered the help and support that they need through what’s called a holistic needs assessment.

Now Tim has raised the fantastic amount of money for two cancer charities – Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lingen Davies Centre, where he receives fortnightly chemotherapy.

Tim said his love of art helped his well-being and that he would love to put on an exhibition of his life’s work.

His wish came to fruition thanks to the efforts of programme members including Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, cabinet member for adult services at Powys County Council who got in touch with Mid Wales Arts Centre & Sculpture Park based in Caersws.

This is where Tim’s exhibition was subsequently held during July this year. Tim sold off a large proportion of his work to raise funds for the two charities and over £2,000 was raised. Tim also gave a percentage of the proceeds to the Arts Centre.

Tim's art exhibition

Tim said: “With help from the Macmillan ICJ programme, I’ve been able to achieve a life-long ambition to exhibit my art.

"My thanks also go to the Mid Wales Art Centre who agreed to host my work and the people who turned up to support me and see how art can tell a story.

"I sold a number of my pieces which raised funds to support both Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lingen Davies Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. This is where I have chemotherapy every fortnight.”

Richard Pugh, head of partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, said: “Tim’s story is one which epitomises our ethos – doing whatever it takes to help people live their life as fully as they can and achieve the things that matter to them.

"Tim’s dream of having an exhibition came to fruition thanks to several players in the ICJ programme and we thank Tim for his excellent fundraising efforts which have seen our charity receive over £700.”

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said the exhibition was a wonderful culmination of Tim's work over the years.

"We're so very pleased for Tim that he has been able to achieve a lifelong ambition to stage his own exhibition. To pull this together during Covid, and while he has been undergoing treatment was no mean feat.

"On behalf of everyone here at the charity we would like to say a very big thanks to Tim and everyone who supported him. The money raised will go directly back to helping other patients like Tim as they go through their own cancer treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre."