Paedophile swimmer jailed for 10 years for rape and sexual assaults on children

Tom Piggott

Tom Piggott, formerly from Welshpool, had been a promising swimmer who had hoped to go to the Tokyo paralympics.

He was convicted of 10 offences, which included two counts of rape, after a five-day trial at Mold Crown Court in July. He had denied all the offences.

On Mondayhe was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and ordered to register for life as a sex offender.

During the investigation, the police seized electronic devices from Mr Piggott and found indecent images of children of the most serious category.

Sandra Subacchi, a senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “Tom Piggott claimed he had not had any sexual contact with his child victims, and that his electronic devices had been hacked - claims that the jury rejected.

“Rape is a devasting crime which the CPS is committed to tackling, and we were able to do so in this instance by these courageous children speaking up.”

Piggott, a former Oswestry Otters swimmer and Swansea University student, was aiming for a place at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the S10, SB9 and SM10 disability swimming classes.

Officers found 141 videos, 58 of which were in the most serious category, and 29 indecent images, six of which were in the most serious category, on electronic devices seized from Piggott’s home.

Speaking after the trial, investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Williams, of Dyfed Powys Police, described the images as some of the worst he had ever seen. He praised Piggott's victims for their bravery in coming forward and telling the truth.

“It is their willingness to tell the truth about what Piggott did to them that has meant he has been convicted," he said.

He also condemned the former Welshpool High School and Shrewsbury Sixth Form College student Piggott's "incredible arrogance" in attempting to lie his way out of trouble.

“Piggott showed incredible arrogance in trying to lie his way out of the situation he found himself in as a result of his terrible actions. But the evidence proved too strong."