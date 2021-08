Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze broke out just before 6am on Friday at Bausley, Crew Green, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Fire crews including a pumping unit and water carrier went from Craven Arms, Minsterley, Oswestry and Shrewsbury to help Mid and West Fire Service deal with the fire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service left the incident with Shropshire Fire and Rescue service at 07.15am.