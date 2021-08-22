Plans to install electric vehicle charging at listed building

Nantcribba Barn Complex

Householder and listed building consent planning applications have been lodged by Anthony Searle for number 21 Nantcribba Barns, at Forden, near Welshpool, for an electric vehicle charger as well as a paved area and fencing.

Nantcribba Barns once part of a model farm, is a Grade Two listed building which was converted into 23 homes back in 2014.

Agent Philip Humphreys explained the proposal and its significance.

Mr Humphreys said: “The requirement to provide charging points for electric vehicles is becoming increasingly important and will become an essential feature of our built environment in years to come.

“In the case of listed buildings this must be done in a way that is visually unobtrusive and does not damage the fabric of the historic buildings.

“This will be the first charger to be installed at Nantcribba Barns but will certainly not be the last.

“It is important therefore that a precedent is set of installing this equipment in a way that’s not going to be detrimental to historic buildings.”

The electric charger would be installed on a post next to the parking area for number 21 and an independent electric supply would come from the house.

To help the charger blend in with nearby railings, the post would be black as would a junction box fixed to the house.

Of significance to the historic fabric of the building, is that a small hole needs to be drilled in the wall to allow a cable from the house, to connect the charger to the electricity supply.

Mr Humphreys added that as the character of the building had changed when it was converted into a housing complex, installing the electric charger should not affect it either.

Nantcribba Barns were given a Grade Two listing as they are a “very good” example of a model farm complex.

The barns were built by John Naylor in the 1870s.

Mr Naylor acquired the estate in 1846/47 and embarked on an ambitious building programme which included Leighton Hall, church and farm.

He continued improving and extending the estate until his death in 1889.

His grandson, Captain J. M. Naylor sold the estate in 1931.