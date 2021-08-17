Jailed: Man flew into rage at Subway when sandwich filling wasn't available

The attack happened in the Subway branch at the Applegreen Service Station in Welshpool

Martin John Gallacher went around the counter in the Subway branch at the Applegreen Service Station in Welshpool and was face to face with the member of staff.

He also said he would find out where she lived.

At Welshpool Magistrates court on Tuesday, Welshpool magistrates jailed Gallacher, 35, for 13 weeks. He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the employee.

Gallacher, whose usual address is the Withy Beds caravan park in Welshpool, had pleased not guilty to the charge of using threatening words or behaviour and was tried in his absence.

Miss Helen Tench, prosecuting, told the court that Gallacher went into Subway on February 21 and when told the sandwich filling he wanted was not available he became verbally aggressive, shouting and swearing and intimidating the staff.

A female companion with him filmed his behaviour, she said.

Attempts to calm him down failed and his behaviour escalated.

Gallacher went around the counter to look in the filling containers and threatened the woman close up.

He said he would find out where she lived, Miss Tench added.

Police were called and Gallacher was arrested.

Acting for Gallacher, Mr Damian Mullarkey said his client was on remand at HMP Berwyn for an unrelated matter.

He said Gallacher had acted out of frustration and in a childish manner, and urged the court to consider a conditional discharge.

Mr Mullarkey said that a mix-up had led to his client not appearing for his trial.